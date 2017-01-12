The video will start in 8 Cancel

This strange sight was spotted over the skies of Huddersfield by Examiner reader Abbey Shaw.

And the 22-year-old is convinced it’s some kind of fireball – or possibly something even weirder.

Abbey, who works at the University of Huddersfield’s IT department, said: “I don’t have a clue what it is. It looks like some sort of fireball. I do not think for one minute that it is a plane!

“Everyone at work agrees with me too. You can tell by the speed that it is travelling at. It was coming down over Newsome area, lasted for about 15 seconds and then totally disappeared.”

Abbey, of Crosland Moor, took the photo at 8am on Wednesday.

