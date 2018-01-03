The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who tried to escape from police in a 100mph pursuit on the M62 has been jailed for 17 months.

Banned driver Christopher Brizell, 30, jumped red lights and crashed into railings in a Hyundai car before he joined the M62 in Bolton during the 30-minute pursuit.

At one point he turned into Birch services, drove around the car park and then drove the wrong way down the M62.

He then did a U-turn and eventually crashed into a barrier on a roundabout at Huddersfield after driving for a total of 30 miles.

Brizell, of Manchester, was jailed for 17 months and given a five-year driving ban after he admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The pursuit in the early hours of December 9 had involved Greater Manchester Police Roads Policing Unit officers and a police helicopter.