Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Barge and flood rescue exercises put Calderdale firefighters through their paces

Fire crews take on biggest practice for major flood

A massive flood exercise put Calder Valley fire crews through their paces.

Operation Calderdale16, in the wake of the devastating Boxing Day flood last year, was the biggest exercise of its kind for West Yorkshire Fire Service.

Held on Friday, it included a barge rescue from the Calder and Hebble Navigation, the pumping out of flooded cellar and the testing of all of Calderdale’s eight flood sirens.

West Yorkshire Fire Service emergency exercise

The exercise also featured the deployment of sandbags, community hubs, flood wardens and a new radio network.

The event was organised by Calderdale Council in case of a repeat of last Christmas’s flood which left swathes of the valley under water.

Council leader Tim Swift said: “The council and our partner organisations have been working hard since the Boxing Day 2015 floods to ensure that our response is as effective as possible if Calderdale floods again.

West Yorkshire Fire Service emergency exercise

“This work was put to the test, and it was pleasing to see such a thorough, coordinated team effort from all of the services involved.

“It’s really important for us to keep learning and reassuring local people that we’re doing all we can to be prepared for any future incidents. We will be doing a detailed evaluation of the training exercise to identify any changes that we need to make to our procedures.”

Today's top stories

Terrifying 'clown' attack in Deighton Mass brawl on Ale Trail Fancy a spirit with your pint? Dog that bit woman is destroyed
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Elland Bridge: 21st century solution to 19th century problem

New bridge scheduled to open before end of 2016

Related Tags

Organisations
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
Calderdale Council
People
Tim Swift

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Slaithwaite
    All-time low for Ale Trail as mass brawl erupts in front of children on Slaithwaite train
  2. Deighton
    Knife-wielding clown tried to snatch three-month-old baby in Deighton
  3. Golcar
    Teen Billy Furey's dog must be put down after it bit a woman
  4. Kirklees Council
    Carers and vulnerable adults to be hit in latest round of Kirklees cuts
  5. Huddersfield
    Stolen to order ... the front end of a Corsa

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent