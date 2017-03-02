Behind the scenes at Shaws chutney and relish factory

It's the news all chutney fans will relish – Shaws of Huddersfield is expanding its range.

The family-run business is expecting to boost production as new products, including Caramelised Red Onion Chutney and Mighty American Style Relish, reach supermarket shelves.

Some of its products are now available in Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Morrisons and, later this month, will be in more than 500 Iceland stores.

The company has been undergoing a transition which is focusing on its Yorkshire identity and history which can be traced back to 1889.

Lesley Atkins, sales manager at Shaws, said the heritage re-branding was in response to customers who said the business didn’t shout about it enough.

Shaws food labels now feature the signature and photograph of Walter Shaw, son of George Shaw who founded the company at Shaws Relish Works, Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield.

The business also has a new website, featuring recipe ideas and a potted history of Shaws, and it a higher profile on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Shaws also has two mini mascots – Walter Pickles and his wife Nelly, little toys which were hand made using Huddersfield cloth by Jan Docker, Shaws managing director.

The toys were modelled on Shaw family members from the 1900s who were tall, slim and well dressed!

The Examiner was given a tour of the factory at Aspley to mark the re-branding launch.

After donning special overalls, hair caps and boots, we entered the production area to a lovely aroma of onions and spices.

Production supervisor Angela Stokes, of Moldgreen, one of just 26 members of staff, helps produce around 10 tonnes of chutney a day, which makes about 20,000 jars.

She said: “It’s a great place to work. I started in October after I left BHS in Huddersfield. I thought it was the end of the world when BHS shut but it wasn’t. I love it here and it’s been a really good move for me.”

Her favourite Shaws product is Devilish Tomato and Chilli Relish.

Food production takes place over four days, with Mondays reserved for cleaning. The cooks start at around 6.30am and production staff begin at 7am, with cooking ending at 3pm for cleaning to take place.

Lesley says the business is aiming to increase production but the mantra is “sustainable growth.”

She added: “We want to keep growing slowly but surely and make sure we keep everybody in employment. Hopefully we can take on a few more staff.”

Although many people will remember the firm for its pickles, it no longer produces pickles or beetroot – but its popular Piccalilli is still going strong.