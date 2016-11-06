The video will start in 8 Cancel

Yorkshire poet Ben Taylor has been praised for a poem paying tribute to the armed forces past and present.

The writer, who delivers his prose in a broad Yorkshire accent, posted a video of the poem on his Facebook page, Yorkshire Prose, which includes the line: “I’m forever grateful to brave women and men that’s chosen to save others instead of thissen.”

Fans were moved by his words.

Liam McGeevor said: “Absolutely beautiful. Certainly brought a tear to my eye. What a lovely tribute.”

Nigel Bartolomew said: “Brilliantly written and spoken poem.”

Ben, 26, from Wakefield, said: “I received some truly humbling messages from folk who lost loved ones who feel my poem does them justice. It means a lot.”

His wife, Steph, who has family in Huddersfield, had been urging him for a while to share his work on Facebook.