WATCH: Jonathan Hogg aiming to go one better with

Drivers take school traffic congestion into their

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched during a shocking road rage attack caught on camera in Batley.

The terrifying brawl in the middle of a street only came to an end when a female Good Samaritan rushed to the victim’s aid.

The unidentified woman can be seen rushing to split up the to men fighting in Town Street, Batley Carr.

The attack, filmed on a driver’s dash cam, is circulating on social media.

A man dressed all in grey is seen rowing with another male wearing navy outside a Premier convenience store.

They gesticulate angrily at one another in the middle of the road beside one of their vehicles.

Cars pass them as they continue their argument, with the man wearing grey pushing the other man who immediately retaliates and grabs hold of him.

The man in grey narrowly misses a passing car as he stumbles but then continues to hit out at the other man as they move their fight across the road.

The attacker dressed in navy is knocked to the ground, with the second man raining repeated kicks and blows to his head and body.

He is eventually chased away from fallen male by a woman wearing full Muslim dress.

She is then seen to help the disorientated man up and give him a hug.

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of the video circulating on social media and would appeal to any witnesses or anyone involved to contact police on 101 and ask for the Batley and Spen NPT.”