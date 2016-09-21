Login Register
Watch: Brazen thieves caught on CCTV stealing garden statues

  • Updated
  • By

The statues are worth £1,000 each

Stolen statues
These two thieves have been caught on astonishingly clear CCTV taking two valuable statues from a garden.

The 3ft Terracotta Warrior statues, which are worth £1,000 each, are replicas from the Terracotta Army in China.

They were shipped to the UK from China by the homeowner 12 years ago.

The CCTV footage was captured by the resident and shows a grey Citroen C3 being driven past the house before it parks up.

Two men then get out. One is thought to be in his 40s with a black beard. He is wearing dark blue trousers and a navy Adidas hooded top with the hood up, and dark coloured gloves.

The second man, thought to be in his 20s, is wearing a baseball cap, a grey jacket, jeans and trainers.

The incident took place on Saturday September 3 at 4.15pm, in Menston, Leeds.

The Citroen’s number plate is WR52 YKE.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13160394649 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

