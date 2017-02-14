The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s Valentine’s Day and you’re high on love but low on ideas for popping the question.

You could propose in your pyjamas before bedtime but where’s the romance in that?

Our video shows couples getting creative with their marriage proposals and we hope it inspires you make the special moment even more special.

One husband-to-be hops on the mannequin challenge craze while another spells out his proposal on the front of a bus.

Meanwhile another man tries a bit of traditional love poetry.

It’s not quite The Passionate Shepherd to His Love by the other great bard, Christopher Marlowe, but it does the job.

And it doesn’t need to be in a private place.

One guy here proposes at a railway station while another puts a bit of hocus pocus into his proposal with the aid of a magician.