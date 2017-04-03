Brother's plea for charity donations after sister died of asthma attack

Footage has emerged of the brother of a schoolgirl who died after an asthma attack making a plea for money donated to the family to be sent to charity instead.

The video of Anjneha Nain’s brother was posted online after a vigil outside Westborough High School on Friday following news that she had died.

Within hours of the devastating news, the community managed to raise thousands of pounds to support the family, in particular Anjneha’s mother whose husband died two years ago.

But the 13-year-old’s brother, whose name is not known, was filmed making a heartfelt plea at the event for the money to go to charity instead.

He said: “I work myself, we all work, I’m sure we can put my sister to peace ourselves.

“If you do wanna [sic] raise money and that, do it and put it towards a charity. Put it towards a children’s hospital or something.

“I do respect all of you stood here today [...] we don’t need it ourselves because we’re all nice financially.”

Anjneha, a year 8 pupil at Westborough, was airlifted to hospital on Wednesday afternoon and passed away surrounded by family at hospital.

The money was raised after Clr Mussarat Pervaiz started a Facebook appeal for support.