Bungling burglars who raided a Dewsbury takeaway made away with little more than an empty safe.

CCTV shows two men, one armed with a sledgehammer, smash their way into Frankie's Burgers, Bradford Road, at around 3am on February 23.

The pair then leap over the counter before hammering away at a safe.

The raiders, wearing hoods and masks, snatch the safe before fleeing in a waiting estate car.

An employee at Frankie's Burgers said the safe was empty.

(Photo: Google)

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 5.20am on February 23 to reports of a burglary at a commercial premises on Bradford Road, Batley.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13170085314."