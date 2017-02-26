Bungling burglars who raided a Dewsbury takeaway made away with little more than an empty safe.
CCTV shows two men, one armed with a sledgehammer, smash their way into Frankie's Burgers, Bradford Road, at around 3am on February 23.
The pair then leap over the counter before hammering away at a safe.
The raiders, wearing hoods and masks, snatch the safe before fleeing in a waiting estate car.
An employee at Frankie's Burgers said the safe was empty.
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 5.20am on February 23 to reports of a burglary at a commercial premises on Bradford Road, Batley.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13170085314."