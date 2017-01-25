Haggis and bagpipes for care home Burns Night

A haggis and bagpipe spectacle was hosted at a Huddersfield care home in honour of its Scottish resident.

Tonight is ‘Burns Night’, a celebration to mark the birth of Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns.

And Lindley Grange care home got into the spirit offering residents a ‘wee dram’ of whisky and a plateful of haggis, neeps and tatties.

Staff even brought in a bagpipe player – half Scottish Ed Arnold from Sheffield.

Ed, piped in the haggis in the traditional style at the special supper held for the benefit of Violet Scullion, 83 from Glasgow.

Violet’s was joined by more than three dozen residents while carers lifted the mood with some Scottish style jigging.

Organiser, Becky Crow, said: “Everybody enjoyed it – even the ones who usually don’t like noise!

“They were all clapping along, it was lovely.”