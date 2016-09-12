WATCH: Car burst into flames on M62 slip road at Outlane

This dramatic video shows a car blaze on an M62 slip road this afternoon.

Smoke from the serious car fire drifted across two carriageways of the M62 at Outlane, causing delays for hundreds of motorists.

The driver of a C-class Mercedes pulled over on the exit slip road at junction 23, Outlane, when he smelled smoke.

The car was completely ablaze when fire crews arrived from Heywood fire station. The wheels of the car had melted into the road.

Fire crews were called at around 1.39pm today.

A fire service spokesman said the cause may have been electrical.

He said: “There was quite a lot of smoke across both carriageways. And because the road is a slope there was water mixed with oil running into the carriageway.”

The Highways Agency placed sand on the motorway to absorb the water and oil.