A car thief was caught on CCTV smashing into three other vehicles as he took a car from a garage forecourt.

Members of the public tried to stop the Nissan Primera being taken as it was rammed into a horse box, a Nissan Micra and a Mercedes pick-up belonging to Merlin Motors on Scar Lane, Milnsbridge.

The Primera, worth around £600, was later found burnt out in the Kilner Bank area of Huddersfield.

Roy Daniels, owner of Merlin Motors, released the CCTV footage in the hope that the thief will be identified.

Mr Daniels said several people, including staff at a private hire firm, tried to apprehend the thief.

“They tried to pull him out of the car but was he shouting and bawling. I believe he was drunk.”

Mr Daniels has now stepped up security. Police are investigating.