GCSEs will soon be graded by number.

Pupils sitting exams this summer will receive a mixture of number and letter grades, but eventually all GCSEs taken in England will receive numerical grades 9-1.

English literature and maths are the first subjects to use the new system, with most other subjects adopting numbers by 2019.

Replacing the A* will be grade 9.

