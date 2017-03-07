GCSEs will soon be graded by number.
Pupils sitting exams this summer will receive a mixture of number and letter grades, but eventually all GCSEs taken in England will receive numerical grades 9-1.
English literature and maths are the first subjects to use the new system, with most other subjects adopting numbers by 2019.
Replacing the A* will be grade 9.
Here’s what you need to know about the new GCSE changes
- GCSEs in England are being reformed and will be graded with a new scale from 9 to 1, with 9 being the highest grade.
- The government says the new GCSE content will be “more challenging".
- Fewer grade 9s will be awarded than A*s.
English language, English literature and maths will be the first to be graded from 9 to 1 in 2017.
Another 20 subjects will have 9-1 grading in 2018, with others following in 2019. During this transition, students will receive a mixture of letter and number grades.
The new grades are being brought in to signal that GCSEs have been reformed and to better differentiate between students of different abilities.
In the first year each new GCSE subject is introduced, broadly the same proportion of students will get a grade 4 or above as would have got a grade C or above in the current system.
These changes are happening only in England.