GCSEs will soon be graded by number.

Pupils sitting exams this summer will receive a mixture of number and letter grades, but eventually all GCSEs taken in England will receive numerical grades 9-1.

English literature and maths are the first subjects to use the new system, with most other subjects adopting numbers by 2019.

Replacing the A* will be grade 9.

Here’s what you need to know about the new GCSE changes

  • GCSEs in England are being reformed and will be graded with a new scale from 9 to 1, with 9 being the highest grade.
  • The government says the new GCSE content will be “more challenging".
  • Fewer grade 9s will be awarded than A*s.

  • English language, English literature and maths will be the first to be graded from 9 to 1 in 2017.

  • Another 20 subjects will have 9-1 grading in 2018, with others following in 2019. During this transition, students will receive a mixture of letter and number grades.

  • The new grades are being brought in to signal that GCSEs have been reformed and to better differentiate between students of different abilities.

  • In the first year each new GCSE subject is introduced, broadly the same proportion of students will get a grade 4 or above as would have got a grade C or above in the current system.

  • These changes are happening only in England.