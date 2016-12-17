The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity hit by a fire in 2016 has a sweet Christmas message for supporters.

Shabang! - an arts project for children with disabilities and additional needs - had to relocate its work after a blaze tore through their Slaithwaite base in August.

But Kim Reuter of Shabang! said they’ve managed to fulfil all their objectives - and thanked everyone who has supported them this year.

In a specially-filmed Christmas video character Mimi teases Flo Bo about the ‘big day’ - Christmas of course.

Kim said it was a nice way of wishing their supporters a ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS’.

She said: “We were in our last year of lottery funding and delivering our work as normal when everything changed, I’ll always remember August 23 when we got the call at 3am to say there had been a fire.”

The arts centre, based at The Watershed on Bridge Street, was badly damaged by the fire. It had only just undergone a major refurbishment.

The fire broke out in the basement and a neighbour heard the smoke detector go off and called the fire service. Had it been left unnoticed, the building could have been destroyed.

The damage meant Shabang! had to relocate from The Watershed and Kirklees Council stepped in to give them use of the basement of Slaithwaite Civic Hall.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

They are now waiting for the insurers to send builders in to repair the damage before the move back.

Kim added: “Despite what we’ve been through we’ve managed to deliver everything we had planned.

“But we couldn’t have done it without support - people took home bags of fancy dress costumes and our kids dressing up clothes to wash, toys went in people’s dishwashers and people helped us decorate the basement so it was suitable for us.

“We were bringing out a DVD called Sweet Imagineers, as well as our usual fundraising calendar anyway, and most of it was filmed before the fire.

“We’ve also had a lot of people fundraise for us, the Huddersfield Down Syndrome Support Group, Greyfell Academy Nursery and the Cricketer’s Arms in Holmfirth all raised money for us.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

“The fundraising has been a life-saver for us, it means we have some money to cover the costs of moving back and we know there will be additional costs.”

The DVD features 11 songs signed in Makaton and features children from Shabang!

The charity has also released a special 2017 calendar called ‘In The Picture’ where the children find themselves in some of the world’s most iconic paintings, the front cover is based on Raphael’s Angels.

The fundraising DVD and calendar is on sale at Slaithwaite Post Office or on the Shabang! website www.shabang.org.uk .