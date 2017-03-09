DW Fitness Zumba fundraiser at Tesco in Huddersfield

Shoppers did more than their weekly shop at Tesco.

They took over the aisles of the supermarket for a Zumba session too.

Joe Taylor, a Zumba instructor at DW Fitness on Wakefield Road, led the Zumba class at Huddersfield’s Tesco supermarket to help the store raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

Rowad Elmansuri, sales consultant from the gym, said: “It was great fun, we’d definitely go back and do it again.

“We only planned a 20 minute session but stayed an hour as shoppers and staff joined in too.

“It was such a fun experience that brought the crowd’s attention.

“We wanted to promote fitness and help the charity.”

Fundraising for the ‘Fitness and Funds for British Heart Foundation’ is ongoing in the Viaduct Street store.