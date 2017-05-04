Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A collection of artefacts depicting life in Huddersfield over the years is to go under the hammer.

Included in the 50 lots is a Huddersfield Town Christmas card from 1927, a Town season ticket from 1929/30, flyers promoting what’s on at the Palace Theatre and books on Huddersfield dialect.

Kevin Shaw, sales room manager at Bramleys since 1972, said it’s the largest collection of local artefacts he’s ever seen.

Mr Shaw said the artefacts came from the estate of a local collector who died and Bramleys have been asked to sell the items suitable for auction.

He said: “It’s a tremendous collection of local history, it covers all facets of Huddersfield life from leisure, sport, business, education, photography, religious and social aspects.

“This is a personal lifetime collection which documents local life.

“I’ve been doing this job a long time and this is the biggest quantity of local importance documents I’ve seen.”

Among the items are documents from the Rippon Brothers, the Rolls Royce dealers in Huddersfield.

Other items include flyers of acts appearing at the Palace Theatre and a programme for the Huddersfield Musical Festival at Greenhead Park in 1932.

Huddersfield Town fans can get a piece of history with season tickets dating back to the 20s and old programmes.

There is a ration card from the Ministry of Food dated 1953-54 listed under the name of A Leonard Fake – Mr Shaw doesn’t know if the name Mr A Fake was added later.

There’s a Lodges Cash Care auto saving club ticket book. Lodges became Hillards which was bought out by Tesco.

The early origin of the YMCA concert at Laund Hill can be seen in a document of the Annual Gala, dating to 1923. Another shows what was on at the Crosland Moor Music Festival in 1935.

Books include accounts of the Old Huddersfield Corporation council, one dating back to 1897 and books on tramways, trolleybuses and railways of Huddersfield.

There are also books on Place Names of Huddersfield, which tell the stories of how small areas of towns and villages got their names.

Mr Shaw said: “I expect there will be around 50 lots, they will go as bundles.

“It would be nice of someone could help keep as much of the collection together. Once it’s split up then it’s gone.”

There are also school photographs, including one thought to be of Greenhead College, music hall ephemera, books, deeds, planning documents, theatre flyers, Sunday school pamphlets and local pictures.

The artefacts can be viewed in person on Wednesdays, 9am-4pm at the Bramleys sales room at St George’s Square. The auction date will be confirmed soon.