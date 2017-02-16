The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A councillor investigating complaints of muddy roads ended up skidding her own car as she checked out the problem.

Lindley Tory, Clr Gemma Wilson, says she is shocked that Crosland Road in Lindley is still dangerous for motorists.

Clr Wilson has been at the heart of a long campaign to keep the road safe amid issues allegedly stemming from a number of housing developments.

In 2015 developers Harron Homes were temporarily shut down by Kirklees Council after they failed to address problems that were affecting local residents, including flooding and mud on the road.

Clr Wilson said she went up to investigate new complaints today following an accident on Laund Road, Salendine yesterday and ended up having a bit of a slide herself.

She has posted a video on Twitter showing the skid marks from her car on the mud caked surface.

“I’ve raised this numerous times,” she said, “and received assurances that things will greatly improve.

“But I’ve just come down Crosland Road and the state of it is absolutely shocking.

“My car’s usually good in mud and snow but I’ve just skidded in it the mud’s that bad. The entire road is awful.

“I’ve raised this numerous times and I’m at my wit’s end that nobody is taking it seriously.

“It’s a massive inconvenience and it’s really, really dangerous.

“We shouldn’t be having to put up with this just because some new homes are being built.”