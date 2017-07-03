Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These roe deer were caught on camera while traffic police on the M62 were seizing an uninsured car.

The animals were spotted prancing alongside the motorway near Stott Hall Farm, the farm in the middle of the motorway between Huddersfield and Rishworth Moor.

West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit (RPU) tweeted: “A beautiful morning on the motorway here in West Yorkshire. Seized for an offence of no insurance, M62 East J22. Driver reported.

“Whilst waiting for the recovery of the Audi seizure at J22, even the local wildlife got excited at the prospect of a motorway seizure.”

Roe deer are becoming an increasingly common site in rural and semi-rural parts of England.

The Holme and Colne valleys are no stranger to roe deer which can grow up to 75cm in height at the shoulder.