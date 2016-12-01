The video will start in 8 Cancel

A cyclist narrowly avoided being hit when a vehicle overtook him.

Huddersfield cyclist Matt Bourne has shared footage of a pick-up truck and trailer sneaking in front of him when it faced an oncoming car.

The footage, filmed on a rural road in Birdsedge, has been passed to the police.

Matt said: “The driver was too much in a rush to consider the safety of me, himself, his passenger or the oncoming car.

“I do enough mileage to detect when someone is going to do something stupid, but even this surprised me. A less experienced rider or a fraction of a second difference for me would have caused a collision.”

He said motorists needed to get on with cyclists as the pastime grows in popularity and added: “We all just have to calm down and get along. I’m pretty sure no-one wants to deliberately hurt a cyclist.

“I have to put it down to lack of perception, risk and experience of the other road users.”

Matt said the oncoming car was clearly visible along the narrow road.

He added: “I’m doing around 20mph yet he makes the move. If I or the oncoming car had not stopped an accident would have happened.”

After posting the footage online he was encouraged to report it to the police, which he has and it’s being reviewed.