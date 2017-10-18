The video will start in 8 Cancel

Children were caught on camera risking their life by dangling from a bridge wall.

Video footage shows a child climbing over the parapet at Ledgard Bridge in Mirfield where there is a large drop to the river Calder.

After the footage was posted on the Mirfield Matters Facebook page, parents called the stunt “reckless”.

One said: “I am sure the parents of these daredevils would appreciate knowing about this.”

One mum added: “I would definitely want to know if my kids were doing this. I don’t want to outlive my children. A moment of what seems like fun to them could lead to a fatality or serious injury. It is just not worth it.”

It is understood that the footage, which was taken on a recent Friday after schools had finished for the day, has been shared with local schools.