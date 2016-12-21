The video will start in 8 Cancel

More knitted angels appeared in Mirfield overnight spreading Christmas cheer.

Eight hundred angels were distributed around the town on Monday morning – and more appeared today (Wed).

The angels have been knitted by volunteers from Mirfield Churches Together and are aimed at spreading goodwill and promoting the true meaning of Christmas.

The Rev Alison Crookes, a Methodist minister in the town, came up with the idea and local people loved it.

On Monday morning dozens of people took to social media to comment or post pictures of their finds.

Many of the angels, each with a Christmas message attached, now have pride of place on top of family Christmas trees.

Some say they will keep the angels and bring them out every year.

Ian Swales, of Mirfield, loved the idea so much he used people’s pictures to compile a video clip which he shared on Facebook.