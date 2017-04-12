Fartown stabbing - what we know so far

Acrophobics of Huddersfield, look away now!

This extremely brave urban explorer has captured the dizzying climb as he takes on the old gas holder tower on St Andrew’s Road – with his bare hands.

The Huddersfield man, who does not want to be identified, climbed all 127ft unnoticed and filmed the stunning views over town, taking in the John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield town centre and the rolling hills of Saddleworth Moor on the horizon.

He said: “I’ve always gotten a kick from climbing or doing anything that gets my adrenaline going. I think it’s a beautiful structure and I just love to explore so that’s why I climbed it.

“I’ve wanted to climb it for a while but just never got round to it. I did pick the perfect day though, the sun was out and there was little wind which gave me the confidence to take the final ladder up to the top.

“It was beautiful up there, I always get a sense of calm doing stuff like this. No one seemed to notice I was up there and the world was just moving on beneath me. It felt so tranquil.”