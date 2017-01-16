The video will start in 8 Cancel

Here’s something to make you smile – and dance – away the January blues.

for today has been dubbed ‘Blue Monday’ as it’s said to be the most depressing day of the year.

With Christmas a distant memory and still time before many of us get paid, today is believed to be the day we struggle with motivation and feel the squeeze in our pockets – both financially and from one too many mince pies.

But DJ Simon Goulding decided to give Huddersfield commuters something to smile about.

Simon, who DJs at Huddersfield’s Camel Club , said: “As January feels like a miserable month I decided to do something to cheer the world up.

“I’ve been doing 10 positive things over 10 days in January such as a 10k swim, random acts of kindness and writing letters of positivity to people that I don’t know.

Happy tunes in Huddersfield bus station

“This morning I set the decks up at Huddersfield Bus Station and we’ve had the lights going and played some cheerful tunes for people. I played Love Shack, Walking on Sunshine and I Want to Dance With Somebody – songs that can get people moving.

“We had quite a few people dancing and joining in.”

Other kind acts Simon has done has included donating food to a foodbank and doing some charity work.

On Thursday this week he’ll take part in the Leeds Corn Exchange Feel Good Fest, an array of activities designed to ease you through the rest of the month.