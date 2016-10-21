Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

DJ Casey Rochell is hoping to change attitudes.

The 23-year-old has remixed a quote from an academic who once said there “should be no guilt about putting a Down syndrome child away.”

For Casey, he’s proof that the academic was very wrong – for the Meltham DJ has Down syndrome himself and believes he is the best person to challenge negative images.

A survey by charity Mencap reveals only 30% of 2,002 people said they would feel comfortable sat next to someone with a mild learning disability in the cinema, during a show or concert.

More positively, 61% of people strongly disagree that people who have a learning disability are a burden on society.

Mencap’s ‘Here I Am’ campaign ,which stars Casey, hopes to challenge negative perceptions.

Casey, who DJs at The Swan in Meltham at 4pm on Sundays, said: “When I heard the quote saying people like me should be put away and forgotten I wanted to help Mencap challenge views like this.

Casey Rochell of Meltham to star in the new Mencap campaign video, pictured in his local venue, The Swan, Meltham.

“A lot of people might not expect me to mix records, but I’ve been doing this for a long time. I want this video to change how people think about learning disability.

“We can do amazing things if we are given the chance, and with Here I Am we can give people that chance.”

Mum Jacqui, who runs the SnackerJac’s sandwich shop in Meltham, said: “I couldn’t believe that as recent as 1968 someone had the attitude that people like Casey should be put away.

“Thankfully attitudes have changed so much since Casey was born. I think it’s better living in a village where everyone knows Casey, people know he’s a superstar, but I know that some people have bad experiences.”

Casey was eight weeks old when his parents were told he had Down syndrome.

Jacqui, also mother to Joshua, 25, said: “I think I was in a state of shock at first. It’s bizarre that my first thought was ‘will he ever get married or have children?’

“But he has brought me so much joy, he’s witty and has a wicked sense of humour.

“If any parent today is at the beginning of this I want them to know that, yes there are challenges, but being a parent to any child brings those challenges. You will cope.

Casey Rochell of Meltham to star in the new Mencap campaign video, pictured in his local venue, The Swan, Meltham, with mentor John Johnson.

“I haven’t had many bad experiences, I think children will stare but they are so innocent so it’s about educating them. I’m always happy to talk about Casey’s condition if it helps.”

Casey attended Linthwaite Clough, Lydgate School and now attends Kirklees College.

Casey is proud his love of DJ-ing has earned him a spot in the Mencap advert.

He loves his stints at The Swan and is supported by his mentor there John Johnson. He’ll play requests – Katy Perry is a favourite – and he’d love to act and star in more adverts and pursue his love of photography and fashion as he designs his own T-shirts.

Casey, Jacqui and her partner Martin Rogers attended the launch of the Mencap campaign at the House of Commons on Thursday night.

And Jacqui has some advice for those inside Parliament who make the decisions. “What is most difficult is the financial side. I have to care for Casey full time and run a business full time. It can be difficult. They do need to look at the financial support.”