This is the moment armed police stopped a VW Golf and told the driver and passenger to get down on the ground after reports of a man with a gun in a car.

Officers were alerted after a man was thought to have been seen with a gun in a car being driven on Heckmondwike Road at 11.40am today.

The car involved is believed to be a white VW Golf and was then seen heading for the Cleckheaton area.

It was followed and stopped by armed officers on Halifax Road at the junction with Birkdale Road in Dewsbury at 12.10pm.

The footage shows the white car blocked in by two unmarked police vehicles and surrounded by almost a dozen officers - mostly armed and at least two pointing machine guns at the suspect.

The suspect is then seen walking away from the vehicle with his hands up. He is made to turn and put his hands on the back of the unmarked police car before officers move in.

As they make the arrest a passer-by is told by officers to stay back.

During the whole operation two officers have their machine guns trained on the suspect.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed: “Two men have been arrested and the inquiry is ongoing.”

The man road was closed while the men were detained. Witnesses say the police ordered them to lie down on the ground.

They have now been taken to a police station for questioning.

It is not known at this stage if a firearm has been seized.