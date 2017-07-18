The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A florist was shoved over and left flat on her back on the pavement after she confronted a raider who stole cash from her shop.

CCTV footage captured the drama which unfolded at Heavenly Harvest in Leeds Road, Hipperholme, at around 10.15am on Monday.

Florist Caroline Slater, 57, confronted the suspect inside the shop but he pushed her backwards out of the door and shoved her over, leaving left her sprawled on the pavement outside.

Caroline’s daughter Gabriella Brook, who co-owns the shop, said: “Mum stood up to this thug who got away with a maximum £30 in coins. She hadn’t even put the float in the till when he came in as she was outside.

“As the CCTV shows, she came inside and that’s when she saw him and he’s barged past her.

“She landed on the pavement and hit her head.”

Fortunately motorists waiting at the traffic lights rushed to help her and some even attempted to chase the suspect as he fled on foot.

An ambulance was called and police arrived at the scene but the suspect had disappeared.

Caroline added: “She’s a defiant woman and refused to go to hospital but has a stiff neck and bruising. She’s shaken but okay.

“We’ve put our CCTV on Facebook and it’s been widely shared to help trace the suspect.

“We’ve been told the man’s name and police are now investigating.”

Caroline said they have had problems with anti-social behaviour and theft at the shop but nothing “this bad.”

She added: “We never have a lot of money in the till and the majority of our customers pay by card.

“Needless to say extra security will be put in as this is not the first time we have been targeted but never this bad. It’s a shame that a small independent business has to resort to these measures to stay safe.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.