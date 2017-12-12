The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the terrifying moment a drink driver speeds off from police at more than 60mph

A judge said Jamie Coleman could have easily hit and seriously injured a child as he fled police at high-speed, failing to stop at junctions and red lights in his bid to escape.

Coleman, 28, has now been banned from driving for three years after trying to escape police multiple times.

The defendant, of Town Street in Dewsbury , had been drinking with his dad before getting behind the wheel of the silver BMW on August 12.

Two Pcs on patrol in Cleckheaton noticed the car after it clipped a kerb and immediately accelerated away, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Coleman then drove through a residential area at 43mph, failed to give way at a junction, ran a red light and drove at 61mph in a 30mph zone.

After a few minutes, he was met with a roadworks zone and cornered into a car park, with police clipping their car in the process.

He jumped out of the car and raised his hands, but on being told he was under arrest he became aggressive.

A struggle ensued, with one officer using pepper spray, before he broke free from their grip and ran away.

He was spotted by a helicopter in a nearby garden and arrested.

Breath tests showed that he had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The incident took place on Dewsbury Road, St Peg Lane and Brooke Street.

Coleman pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at the first opportunity and pleaded guilty to driving while over the limit and resisting arrest at a later hearing.

The court heard that the unemployed mechanic, who has no previous convictions, has PTSD and suffers from depression and anxiety after an assault by an ex-partner.

He is back on medication, which he had stopped taking at the time of the incident, and seeking counselling.

Judge Simon Phillips QC said: “At any moment during that pursuit when you were trying to evade the police, an unsuspecting pedestrian or child could have walked out in front of your vehicle and you would have been facing a much more serious offence.”

He was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years. He was also banned from driving for three years.

(LINK: http://www.examiner.co.uk/news/west-yorkshire-news/driver-who-led-police-pursuit-13927297)