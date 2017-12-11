The video will start in 8 Cancel

This video appears to show a car being driven towards a group of people enjoying a night out in Slaithwaite.

The footage taken of Station Road has been described as a ‘hit-and-run’ incident by a woman who posted it in Facebook forums covering the Colne Valley area.

The incident is believed to have happened on Saturday at around 6.15pm and involved people enjoying the popular Ale Trail.

Several people are walking in the road when a car appears to swerve towards them. One person falls, or is knocked, to the floor as the car passes.

After the incident, several people appear to chase after the car.

Police are thought to be investigating the incident.

The woman who posted it said: “If any one has any info about this hit and run can you let me know. The time on the cameras are wrong - it was approx 6.15pm on Saturday 9th Dec 2017.”

She said the driver’s actions were “totally wrong”, adding: “Ale trailers are people too. Hang your head in shame the driver of the car. That was no accident it was a deliberate hit! The police have been informed.”