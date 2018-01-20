The video will start in 8 Cancel

Drivers have been reported to be reversing down a sliproad on the M62 to avoid queueing traffic following an earlier crash.

One motorist posted a video on social media which appeared to show a car reversing down a sliproad on the westbound carriageway at Brighouse.

The driver copied West Yorkshire Police into the footage with the message: “West Yorkshire Police - you have any issues of cars reversing on the M62 junction 25, westbound. 13 cars currently reversing.”

He also claimed that one car had turned round and driven down the sliproad in the wrong direction.

Highways England have been dealing with the aftermath of a four-vehicle crash on the westbound carriageway near Brighouse which happened just before 4pm today.

Recovery vehicles have been at the scene and a rolling roadblock was put in place to slow traffic while debris and oil was cleared from the motorway.

Although the road has been reopened there are delays.

It is an offence to reverse at any point down a motorway including the main carriageway, the hard shoulder or the slip road.

The fine is £2,500 and three points on the driver’s licence and they could even end up banned.