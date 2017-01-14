Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This amazing footage shows how Emley Moor Mast looked as it was being built in 1970 - and the unbelievable lengths our photographer went to to get a picture!

At the Examiner we used to shoot films of our work to give readers a behind the scenes view of life in the newspaper business.

And then chief photographer John Watson got the unenviable job of climbing the 1,084-foot tower - and then leaning over the side to get some pictures!

Emley Moor Mast is the tallest freestanding structure in the UK, but only the 23rd tallest tower in the world.

It stands at just over 1,000ft, is made of concrete and became a Grade II listed building in 2002.

The tower, which was completed in 1971 after the old steel one collapsed under the huge weight of ice, is now operated by communications company Arqiva.

Arqiva has permission to construct a temporary mast next to our beloved landmark.

It will be a metal structure supported by dozens of steel cables and will rise to 310m - just a little short of its “big brother”.

The company say the mast is needed so that vital technical work can be carried out on the broadcasting antennae housed on the main mast.

It could be a feature of the local landscape for years and is expected to take many weeks to construct.