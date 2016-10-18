Watch escapologist Antony Britton turn himself into human fireball

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Escapologist Antony Britton is set to become a real life Guy Fawkes.

The Linthwaite-based daredevil is all fired up for his latest stunt – an attempt at the record for the longest distance “full body burn.”

In simple terms, it involves Antony being doused in petrol which will be set alight as he attempts to run as far as he can before crew members douse the flames using extinguishers.

The Guinness world record was first set by photographer and amateur stuntman Keith Malcolm back in 2009 in Hampshire before American stuntman Ted Batchelor broke the record in 2011 with a distance of 161.27 metres in December, 2013.

For his death-defying run, Antony will be wearing three pairs of overalls, protective headgear and a motorcycle helmet. Adding more layers of clothing would slow his progress, he said.

Huddersfield Daily Examiner Antony Britton on a practice run for his fundraising "firerun" to take place on November 4

“Formula 1 racing drivers wear protective suits that can’t catch fire,” said Antony. “We’re going completely the other way. We need it to catch fire – then it’s a case of running as fast as I can.

“We have had a couple of practice runs and I am hitting the gym and doing a lot of running to get my fitness levels up. The practice runs were to get the feel of it – how it feels running and how it feels with the heat biting you. This is massively different to running on the street or on the treadmill at the gym.”

Antony has teamed up with Stannage International, the stunt team that worked with Keith on his initial record run, when temperatures were thought to reach up to 1,000deg C (1,832deg F).

Huddersfield escapologist Antony Britton

Antony’s record attempt will take place on Friday, November 4, at Wandle Park, Croydon, North London. Antony’s stunt adviser Russel Erwood already has an engagement in the area so Antony is having to carry out his record attempt down there.

Antony is also making what must be the most spectacular sponsored run of all time. As well as bidding to win back the world record for Britain, he aims to raise funds for mental health charity Mind and Hope House, a respite care facility for with life-limiting conditions.

Antony’s previous stunts have included escaping from a strait jacket while suspended 40ft above the ground from ropes that were set alight and breaking out of a burning metal cage. Most recently he almost died in a “buried alive” stunt.

“This is unlike anything I’ve done before but it’s got to be done,” said Antony. “We’ve got to bring the record back to Britain.”