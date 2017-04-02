Cars parked on the pavements of Huddersfield

Clothes from Pep & Co for under a fiver

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A businessman who claimed he “put Huddersfield on the map” is selling cars worth a half a million pounds.

Shak Shah, who owns Shaks Specialist Cars on Northgate, has given the Examiner an exclusive look at his luxury motors.

The 36-year-old, who is from Bradford and also has a home in London, is currently selling a Lamborghini Aventador SV for £499,000.

The black car, which is marketed as ‘the sportiest Lamborghini ever’, has a naturally aspirated V-12 engine and can reach a whopping speed of up to 217mph.

Other cars for sale include a grey launch edition of the 2016 Aston Martin DB11, a white Porsche 991 Turbo, a grey Maserati GranTurismo, a white Ferrari F430 and a black Audi R8 convertible worth nearly £60,000.

But it’s his Rolls-Royce collection that he says he’s most proud of due to the iconic marque’s historic connection to the town.

Shak said: “All my cars are unique and special, but the best cars are the Rolls-Royces because of the tradition between them and Huddersfield,” he said.

“Nowadays, you can usually only buy them in London.

“We have all the models available, some of which you can’t even find in Rolls-Royce dealerships.”

A Huddersfield coachbuilder, Rippon Brothers, landed an exclusive manufacturing deal with Rolls-Royce in 1906 – the same year the company officially launched.

Rippon Brothers made the bodies of nearly all the Rolls-Royce models until 1958 and sold them to the wealthy who lived in and around Huddersfield.

At one point it was famously claimed there were more Rolls-Royces in Huddersfield than anywhere else in England.

Shak is currently selling a white Rolls-Royce Wraith for nearly £200,000, a matching black one and a red Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé, which was imported from the Far East.

He added: “I import my cars from places as far away as Singapore, Malaysia and Dubai.

“Some of our customers include footballers, boxers and TV stars, but I have to respect their confidentially. Our most famous customer was a well-known British film star in his 30s.”

But the used car dealer’s success has not come without controversy.

As reported in the Examiner previously, Shak was tricked into buying a stolen Rolls-Royce worth £97k in 2015 from a young man who was later jailed for over four years.

Speaking then, the married father-of-five said: “I’ve put Huddersfield on the map with the most prestigious car showroom you could ask for.”

And six years ago, armed robbers tried to raid the dealership but Shak outwitted them by trapping them inside his premises.