Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The father of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, shot dead by police at Ainley Top on Monday night, has spoken out on camera about the death of his son.

Mohammed Yaqub, a well-known businessman from Crosland Moor, spoke to the Examiner at his home this morning following last night’s vigil held at the spot on the M62 sliproad where his 28-year-old son Mohammed Yassar was killed.

Police say a firearm was found in his Audi sports car. Three shots were fired through his windscreen by police.

An investigation is now being carried out by the Independent Police Complaints Commission, which has said the investigation is “making good progress” but will be complex.

(Photo: Trinity Mirror)

Mr Yaqub was asked about allegations that his son was a drug dealer and that “police clearly believed he was a risk to them”.

In the video he replied: “I don’t think he was a risk at all.” Asked what he thought had happened he said that having looked at the photographs: “I think that he was cornered, shot instantly without any warning.”

As to whether his son had a criminal past and allegations that he was a drug dealer Mr Yaqub added: “He had no convictions for firearms or drugs only minor assault. I believe he was targeted, a pre-planned assassination.”