A fan of Huddersfield station cat Felix has made his own tribute - by penning a song about pest control rival Percy the Pigeon.

Felix is a social media sensation with nearly 90,000 Facebook fans from around the world.

But her full time post at the station patrolling the platforms for pests is exasperated on a daily basis by a nuisance pigeon dubbed “Percy”.

Now a song has appeared online about the battle between the two rivals, created by one of Felix’s top fans.

John Carradus penned the track after receiving a guitar for his 50th birthday to combine his love of music, comedy and animals.

The tune reminisces over Percy chasing passengers for scraps of food, his favourite being “squashed Greggs pasties”.

John even makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in the video in a shot of Percy watching Star Wars, where he appears on a small screen at the top right.

Felix shot to fame at the beginning of the year following her news of a promotion to Senior Pest Controller.

Since then she has amassed a global following of adoring fans who follow her daily exploits on social media.

Alongside Percy the Pigeon, Felix also has a rival in Helix the Rat, who hides in the subway tunnel under the train tracks.