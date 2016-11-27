Clark Pattison's appeal for return of Smokey the pony

Can you help reunite Clark Pattison with his missing pony Smokey?

Smokey, an eight-year-old 'Welsh A' pony, went missing on Thursday.

The grey pony, a gift from Clark's late grandpa Richard, was last seen near the Shepley Spring factory, Shepley, at around 2pm that day.

Smokey's disappearance has caused a lot of upset - not just for Clarke and his brothers Dexter and Flynn but his field mates Danny and Rocky.

Clarke's mum Sarah-Jane said: "Clark gets very upset when you mention it - he thinks he's lost and will find his way home.

"The other two ponies have been waiting at the gate and they haven't moved since he disappeared. I think they are waiting for him to come back."

Sarah-Jane, of Shepley, added: "If anyone has seen him please report it to the police on 101.

"Even if it's not good news we just want to know where he is. Until you know that you're always worrying.

"Smokey has three little boys and two ponies waiting for him."