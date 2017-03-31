Cars parked on the pavements of Huddersfield

Hundreds of people from across Yorkshire watched the world-famous locomotive Flying Scotsman steam through the county as it marked the re-opening of the Settle-Carlisle line.

The Settle-Carlisle line was severed in Cumbria in February last year when half a million tonnes of earth gave way under the tracks after weeks of rain.

Full services resumed today following engineering work costing £23 million.

Steam enthusiasts gathered at stations along the route as it travelled from Keighley to Carlisle.

The route provides a lifeline to thousands of small businesses and is also a magnet for rail enthusiasts.

Network Rail said the scale and remote location of the repair work made it the most challenging in its history.

Martin Frobisher, a route managing director at Network Rail, said: “I am beyond thrilled that customers and goods are moving again on this vital economic artery through Britain’s most beautiful landscape.

“Our orange army has ensured that even if the ground gives way again in future, the railway will not.”

Douglas Hodgins, chairman of the Friends of the Settle-Carlisle Line, said: “It is great to be back in business. We shall be working tirelessly with the railway industry to ensure the line regains its role as a through route to Carlisle and Scotland as quickly as possible – and to seeing the splendours of the Eden Gorge from the trains again.”

The 72-mile route takes passengers through the beautiful countryside of the Yorkshire Dales and the Eden Valley, and includes the Ribblehead Viaduct, which is 104ft high and has 24 arches.

Dozens of rail enthusiasts gathered at Ribblehead Viaduct today for a glimpse of the Flying Scotsman as it passed over the huge structure.