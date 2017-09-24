The video will start in 8 Cancel

Around 40,000 people flocked to Holmfirth for another successful Food and Drink Festival over the weekend.

An estimated 20,000 people sampled the delights of the dozens of stores on Saturday and similar numbers turned up on Sunday.

Festival director Jamie Waters said: “On the whole it has gone exceptionally well.

“The majority of traders sold out of stock by close of play on Saturday which is always a good sign.”

(Image: DAH SPorts Images)

He said the ‘park-and-walk’ scheme at the Sands playing fields had worked well, with every space taken up.

And traffic flow through the centre of Holmfirth had improved on previous events.

“We feel that traffic flow through the town has been really good. It is one of the complaints that we receive.”

Organisers said next year’s event would take place at the end of September as normal.

Stallholders enjoyed a cracking weekend with customers from all over the world.

Danny Bulmer, of ‘artisan charcuterie’ company The Cure, based at Slaithwaite, said: “We are pretty much sold out. It’s been a good mix of locals, people from across the Pennines, tourists from Canada and Europe – and lots of foodies.”