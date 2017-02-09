Rightwing activist Jack Buckby says 'take in a Syrian refugee I hope you don't get raped' in shocking tirade

A far-right activist who stood as a candidate in the Batley & Spen by-election caused revulsion on live TV after a racist outburst at a student campaigner.

Former BNP member Jack Buckby was slated by viewers for launching into a rant on Channel 4 news in which he said to Barabra Ntumy: “Take in a Syrian refugee, I hope you don’t get raped.”

The comment was made in a heated debate about the emergence of the “alt-right”.

Buckby stood as a candidate for Liberty GB in the by-election following the murder of Jo Cox last year. He won 220 votes and lost his deposit. Labour's Tracy Brabin was elected to the seat.

His comment on the news programme caused shock among viewers at home and people in the studio, with one crew member behind camera heard gasping: “Oh my God.”