CCTV footage has been released showing “bungling” raiders using cutting gear to break into a mill at Milnsbridge.

These four lads may have thought they were clever cutting a hole in roller shutter doors but the mill owner has described them as “not the brightest” after they left empty-handed. It was the second failed raid on the premises in six weeks.

Chris Betts, who owns the mill on the Eastart Industrial Estate, said the gang broke into a unit which houses an electronic cigarettes business but were thwarted by the unit’s layout and the alarm going off.

The break-in on Wednesday night is the second attempt to burgle the business after the unit was raided six weeks ago.

CCTV released by Chris shows the gang cutting a hole in the metal roller shutters before clambering in.

But wait a few seconds and you’ll see them shuffling out again with their bags still empty.

Chris said: “They are not the brightest set of lads and I am appealing for information and a substantial reward is on offer for the identity of these criminals.

“The alarm was going off all the while so they only had a short time in which to act and were in and out within 12 minutes. Police arrived after they had left.”

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police via 101.