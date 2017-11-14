The video will start in 8 Cancel

Workers are busy in St George’s Square in Huddersfield today preparing for the town’s first-ever Winter Festival.

The first of three decorative tepees are being erected in the square ready for the launch of the festival on Friday.

The three tents, supplied by Barnsley-based Totally Tipi, will be the focus for more than a month of festivities – providing a comfy space for people to relax, a bar selling hot drinks and a performance space for groups to put on entertainment.

The festival, organised by events company Huddersfield Live, will run from 11am to 9pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until January 1.

It will feature a Christmas food and drink market with over a dozen stalls running from Friday, December 1 to Saturday, December 3.

A host of other attractions will include a regular food trader, carol-singing and a children’s Winter Wonderland Workshop run by Chol Theatre from Friday, December 15, to Sunday, December 17. Organisations wanting to stage events as part of the festival can email info@huddersfieldlive.co.uk.

The Christmas lights switch-on be carried out by celebrity Jake Quickenden on Saturday, November 18, at the Piazza Shopping Centre. It will include a food and drink market organised by Huddersfield Live. Town and Giants mascots Terry the Terrier and Big G will be in attendance along with cast members from the Lawrence Batley Theatre’s pantomime, Jack & the Beanstalk.