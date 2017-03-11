See what it's like to run up Holme Moss

It’s known as the ultimate challenge for cyclists in the Holme Valley.

And after watching the peloton struggle their way up surrounded by hundreds of Huddersfield residents leaning over to take selfies in 2014’s Grand Depart, who would be mad enough to contemplate running up it?

Well, me.

I was bet a sum of money I couldn’t make it from the Derbyshire side to Holmfirth in under an hour. A challenge I impulsively accepted.

So, strapped with a Go Pro and bated breath I hitched a lift down to the Woodhead Pass. No, I don’t know what I was thinking either, but hey, at least it’ll make some great video, right?

The ascent was arduous. After climbing Kilimanjaro in 2011, I told myself never again. I didn’t think a hill a sixteenth of the size in West Yorkshire would be a huge match.

Then again, I didn’t run up Kilimanjaro...

It wasn’t long before the arduous ascent left my legs feeling like they’d had hot cement injected through them. So it was a welcome relief to see the mast edge into sight, and an exhilirating feeling finishing in the centre of Holmfirth. My time was 58 minutes - that’s a lot of rounds in the pub.

You can’t beat a challenge, especially when you can drive home and see it in your rear view mirror thinking, “yup, I’ve conquered that”.