The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It remains closed for business but the fallout from the Goat Cafe’s social media outbursts is continuing.

The vegan cafe on Trinity Street caused a storm after bizarre and abusive posts appeared on its official Facebook page after the owners told customers they were ‘ditching the internet’ and would no longer be serving most of its popular coffees.

On Thursday afternoon the cafe was closed and there was no sign of the owners, Matt Ward and Dawn Silver.

The cafe’s most recent Facebook post was a YouTube link to a song by ‘Djorn Und Matyas’ with the accompanying comment: “Customer Service Training, stage one complete.”

(Photo: TMC)

As the song plays, handwritten words appear such as “unpleasant”, “disrespectful”, “uncivil” and “impolite".

Those who commented on the Facebook post wondereded whether it represented an apology.

One said: “I’m confused. Is this an apology or the opposite?”

Another said: “I think it’s a musical...autobiographical piece. Well if I’m honest it’s looking more and more like a cry for help.”

Earlier this week a post on the cafe’s Facebook page said the venue would “remain closed for a few days as some essential rewiring works are needed on the mother ship”.

Another post claimed Matt and Dawn were responsible for the comments.