Huddersfield’s still finding swarms of Harlequin Ladybirds — with the mini-beasts now spotted in Greenhead Park.

The Huddersfield park has become home to groups of the diseased ladybirds, who have come to the UK from Asia and North America.

Our photographer captured the little blighters — Harlequins are the ones with black wings and red spots — gathered near the children’s play area.

The Examiner website featured a video of a swarm of ladybirds caught on camera in Mirfield, and readers have been sharing pictures of the bugs on social media, including pictures of the new residents of Greenhead Park.

Harlequin ladybirds pose a risk to the domestic ladybird as they carry a sexually-transmitted infection called Laboulbeniales fungal disease.

Pest controllers have reassured people that the Harlequin ladybirds are not harmful to humans.

Website Pest Control Supplies has offered advice on removing the bugs from your home.

It reccomends vacuuming up the ladybirds in their clusters — a method best employed when the ladybirds appear to be sleeping.

It also suggested sweeping the bugs up and taking them to the local tip to ensure that particular group of ladybirds don’t return to your home.

But be careful when handling them — they may bite!