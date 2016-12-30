The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brave youngster Zack Barrett was causing a bit of a racket in the hospital today.

But the five-year-old had lots to shout about after finishing his last course of gruelling treatment for an incurable rare brain tumour.

In a video Zack, from Kirkheaton, who has twin brother Leo, can be seen riding his tricycle at Leeds General Infirmary, where he has been undergoing radiotherapy for the terminal tumour known as a Diffuse Pontine Glioma, before ringing a special bell and receiving a certificate for his bravery.

(Photo: Katie Barrett)

Parents Katie and Ryan received the devastating news Zack had 18 months to live in November after noticing something wasn’t right and pushing for an MRI scan.

The family’s story captured the hearts of the community and an appeal called Zack’s Memory Fund was set up to raise cash to support the family. So far more than £16,300 has been raised.

All kinds of events have been held across the district and the latest is a New Year’s Eve fundraiser at Kirkheaton Conservative Club.

Zack’s mum Katie said on Facebook: “It’s been an emotional seven weeks but we are ready and free from hospital visits to start getting away and making some fantastic memories.”

To donate to Zack’s Memory Fund visit: www.gofundme.com/zack-barrett