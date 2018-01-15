The video will start in 8 Cancel

They say it’s the happiest day of your life.

But for one Holmfirth couple it was one of many emotions.

Rob Prest and Steffanie Winters tied the knot after organising it within a week so that Rob’s terminally-ill mum Jean could see her last single child marry.

Jean, 78, has dementia, with doctors telling the couple over Christmas it was “a matter of days.”

The couple, who had already organised to get married in November this year, decided last week to move the date forward in time for Jean to see their big day. They married today (Monday) in a simple ceremony at the registry office at Huddersfield Town Hall.

Bride Steffanie, 35, said: “We went to visit Jean at the nursing home last weekend and realised ‘let’s just do it’.

“Rob has an older brother and sister who are both married so we wanted Jean to see all her children marry in time.”

Steffanie’s friend Caroline Maughan, who runs Swanky Bridal in Kirkburton, sorted a wedding dress while Leanne Lumb who owns Dewsbury-based Flowers By Annie, organised a bouquet.

The couple, who run joint business ventures Cleaning Angels and Floor Angels, married with just a couple of witnesses as proud mum Jean looked on.

Steffanie added: “We will still have our big ceremony as planned in November. But this day was all about Jean and making sure she got to see all her children marry.”