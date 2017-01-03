BBC helicopters over the scene of Ainley Top shooting

Helicopter footage of the scene where Mohammed Yassar Yaqub was shot dead by West Yorkshire Police has been released.

The video, filmed by the BBC, shows forensics offers working on the slip road at junction 24 of the M62 at Ainley Top, Huddersfield, where the 27-year-old, of Crosland Moor, died in a police incident on Monday night.

Police said a police firearm was discharged and a man died at about 6pm. Five men were arrested and the incident is not thought to be terrorism-related.

West Yorkshire Police issued an update this morning to say three men were arrested at the scene, while a further two men were arrested nearby at Chain Bar near Bradford at around the same time.

An immediate referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission who are in attendance in West Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police are fully cooperating with their investigation.