Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As millions prepare to jet off abroad this summer, police are advising holiday makers how to stay safe in the event of a terrorist attack.

Counter terrorism authorities have produced this hard-hitting 4-minute video which they say should be viewed in the same way as an in-flight safety video.

The footage showing families and hotel staff fleeing the sound of gunshots, barricading themselves into rooms and being treated as potential suspects by armed police.

While there is no specific intelligence that British holidaymakers are terrorist targets, since the deadly attack in Tunisia claimed 38 lives UK police are determined to work with the travel industry to do everything possible to learn from the tragedy.

(Image: AP)

Detective chief superintendent Scott Wilson, National Coordinator for Protect and Prepare, says: “The chances of being caught up in a terrorist incident are still low, but sadly we have seen atrocities take place in the UK and abroad. So it is important everyone - staff and customers - stays alert and knows what to do if the worst was to happen.

“Understandably people want to go on holiday to relax and enjoy themselves, but we need to remain vigilant at all times.”

The Key message from the National Counter Terrorism Security Office is:

Run – to a place of safety. This is better than trying to surrender or negotiate.

Hide – it is better to hide than confront. Barricade yourself in, turn your phone to silent and use only when it is safe to do so.

Tell – Make sure you know the local emergency numbers in the country you’re travelling to. For all EU counties it’s 112.

To further support keeping holiday makers safe, over 23,000 employees abroad have attended sessions, which include advice on how to spot suspicious items and activity, as well as what to do in the event of a major incident.