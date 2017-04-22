David Wagner on Aaron Mooy's Team of the Year inc

A Holmfirth teen is making Ed Sheeran fans around the country green with envy after singing to him backstage at a concert.

Talented Paige Bates, an aspiring singer, got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity during the Grammy-winning artist’s tour of the UK.

Her mum Cathy Temple, 33, passed away from breast cancer just a few months ago and was a big Ed Sheeran fan.

(Photo: UGC HDE)

The 13-year-old bravely sang his hit ‘Photograph’ at her mum’s funeral in Holy Trinity Church, Holmfirth and later in a recording studio in Dublin.

Paige said: “I was a little bit nervous, but two days before I did karaoke in a bar so I wouldn’t get nervous when I sang in front of Ed Sheeran. I knew I was going to ask if I’d be allowed to sing with him or to him so I had to practice as much as I could.

(Photo: UGC HDE)

“He’s not self-centred whatsoever like you’d expect a celebrity to be, he’s so nice and polite.”

Shortly after her mum’s funeral, Ed announced his tour and Cathy’s close friend Liz Robb bought tickets for Paige and her 14-year-old sister Savannah.

(Photo: UGC HDE)

Liz’s daughter Tamzin, 16, emailed Ed’s management team and his entertainment manager Andy Wells arranged an intimate and exclusive meet-and-greet before the concert.

Liz took the three teenagers to the show in the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on April 19, while Paige and Savannah’s stepdad Stephen Walder kept their younger siblings Rueben and Otis at home.

(Photo: UGC HDE)

Paige, who goes to Holmfirth High School with her older sister, sang ‘Shape of You’ while playing the ukelele before teaching Ed how to perform his song on the instrument - which he later signed for her.

(Photo: UGC HDE)

Liz, 36, said: “It was such a good experience for Paige and Savannah to share together because their mum brought them up on Ed Sheeran’s music.

(Photo: UGC HDE)

“He was so nice. He told her that he started singing when he was 11 and even said that she sings better than he did at her age.

“He really encouraged Paige to pursue her passion and told her she has to practice every day if she wants to get to the level he’s at now.”

(Photo: UGC HDE)

As for Paige, she plans on practicing every day from now on and singing at the open mic night in Vinyl Tap on May 8 when the judges from the Voice will be scouting for contestants on next year’s show.