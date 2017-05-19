The video will start in 8 Cancel

This is how ecstatic Terriers turned a London bar blue and white.

More than 100 fans gathered in a London bar to watch Huddersfield Town beat Sheffield Wednesday on penalties on Wednesday evening.

The supporters gathered in the Farringdon Sports Bar and Grill, their regular spot when Town games are live on Sky.

This video was posted on social media by Southern Terriers, an official group for supporters who live in London and the South.

They host regular meetings for fans. Their Twitter account has almost 1,800 followers.

As Town sealed victory in the penalty shoot-out, fans in the sports bar shouted 'Ooh to be a Terrier' and 'Huddersfield, Huddersfield, Huddersfield'.

A handful of Sheffield Wednesday fans were also in the bar.

Fans living in and around London won't have far to travel when their beloved Town face Reading FC in the play-off final at Wembley on Monday, May 29.

A list of pubs for Town supporters will be released by police on Tuesday.